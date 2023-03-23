PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a foggy start this morning with visibility reduced to about a mile or less for many of our central counties. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the Florida Panhandle until 9 a.m. CDT/10 a.m. EDT. Please be extra cautious during your morning commute. When travelling through fog, drop your speed, leave extra space between vehicles and turn on your low-beam headlights.

By the mid-morning hours, the sun will evaporate the fog. Similar to yesterday, we’ll see quite a bit of sunshine. Along with the sunshine, winds out of the southeast will work some warmer and more moist air in from the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, temperatures today will likely reach the mid-70s for our coastal areas and low-mid 80s farther inland.

Friday will essentially be a “copy and paste” of today with morning lows in the 50s and 60s, dense fog until mid-morning and highs in the 70s and 80s. The only difference will be a little bit more cloud cover through the afternoon hours. Still, we’ll see the sun.

A cold front will move into the southeast throughout the day Friday and Saturday. In the Panhandle, we’ll expect its arrival Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms are likely as the front moves through our area. There will be very little change in temperatures following the front. This front, however, is expected to slow down and stall out across the Deep South this weekend. Moisture will linger across the region through the weekend which is why rain chances are present again on Sunday.

Another cold front is expected to move into northwest Florida Monday into Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible as this next system moves through. Additionally, some cooler air will sink southward, too. Thankfully, the air will not be too cold or give way to freezing conditions. Rather, highs will mainly be in the upper 60s and low 70s through the middle of next week with morning lows in the 40s.