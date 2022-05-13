

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances are back in the forecast thanks to an Atlantic low. The upper-level low to our east has brought more moisture to the southeast, resulting in higher humidity today.

With more moisture present and daytime heating, pop-up showers and storms will be possible Friday through early next week. Not much relief is coming from the rain, nor is significant rainfall expected. Majority of the Panhandle will remain dry even with rain chances present; just a lucky few will win the “rain lottery” and receive rainfall.

Meanwhile, next week our weather story will shift from rain to heat as summer-like temperatures are expected across the area with some spots inland reaching the low-mid 90s!