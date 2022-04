PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It was a cool and dry start to the day with temperatures down in the low 60s and mid-50s. Winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph will shift to the east/southeast this afternoon, returning moisture to the area.

With higher humidity returning by the end of the work week into the weekend and early next week, rain chances will pop back up primarily in the afternoon hours. Temperatures overall will trend into the mid-upper 80s. .