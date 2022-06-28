Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The wet pattern continues through much of the short/long-term period thanks to the plentiful moisture staying in place. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the holiday weekend. However, convection should have more of a typical summertime diurnal component via the Seabreeze as a ridge builds over the region. Otherwise, very warm and humid conditions prevail. High temperatures tap out in the upper 80s to low 90s while lows merely drop to the low 70s away from the immediate coast.

Tropics

PTC Two.

Still not enough low-level circulation to call it a fully closed low so this is still a PTC. The track will stay in the southern Caribbean and could become a hurricane before making landfall in Southern Central America. Cat 1/2 seems a possible high-end tropical storm or Cat 1 is most likely. Not a threat to the FL panhandle.

The Open Wave to the east of PTC two is feeling the effects of outflow from PTC 2. Has a 20% chance to develop in the next 5 days. I still think just a narrow window for this to become something before land and shear take their toll on the system. Something to watch but not a threat at the moment to the US or the FL panhandle.

Up to a 30% chance of developing a depression or tropical storm. A low-level spin looks to have formed but it is not producing a ton of convection so until that is able to happen this will stay unclassified. Should move ashore in TX sometime on Thursday or Friday. Not a Threat to the FL Panhandle.