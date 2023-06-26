Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Last week it was all about the upper-level trough and then a cut-off low. This week it’s about an upper-level ridge, as that builds in our direction so will the heat potential. Temps could reach the mid to upper 90s this week, add in the high dew points and you have to feel like temps in the 105 plus area. Heat advisories start when the heat index is forecast to reach 108 or higher we should meet that proxy at some point this week. The main weather question will be how a few MCS that would through the southeast play a role in the forecast. Right now rain chances are low throughout the week but Wednesday and Friday will both have an opportunity for an MCS (Storm Complex) to influence the forecast.

Tonight warm and humid temps only fall into the mid-70s at best some patch fog is possible. Tuesday will be hot temps in the low to mid-90s highs rain chances will be confined to the heating of the day and the Seabreeze rain chance is around 30%. Wednesday will be hot temps in the mid to upper 90s for highs rain chances are limited but an MCS could increase the rain chances if it works into the area. Thursday will be hot temps in the mid to upper 90s for highs rain chances low overall. Friday will be hot temps in the mid to upper 90s for highs and rain chances low but an MCS could change that forecast concern would be later in the afternoon/evening if MCS were to work into the area.

Heat continues into the weekend but the ridge should flatten out and our rain chances increase because of it. This should allow the temps to be cooler just thanks to more clouds and better rain chances in the afternoons.