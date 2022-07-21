PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances remain just above our average chance for both Thursday and Friday, but the consistency of the rain should be less. This will lead to better chances of seeing sun.

High pressure will settle overhead by Saturday, and this could bring on a heat advisory across the area as the feels like temperatures will be over 100 degrees.

Sunday, an upper-level low could enhance rain chances for the latter part of the weekend into the beginning of next week.

Additionally, we return to our typical summer pattern in the next 7 to 10 days will little support for lift outside of the sea breeze and the heating of the day.