PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Waking up Monday morning, the fog is creating commuter issues for some, so make sure you give yourself extra time to head to work. A Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 9 AM CDT/10 AM EDT.

Rain chances are running slim this week. A stray pop-up shower or storm is possible Monday and Tuesday. More moisture Wednesday and Thursday may aide in the development of isolated pop-ups, but rain chances are forecast to stay low.

There will be more moisture to work with later on in the week, and a low-pressure system makes a near passage to the Panhandle Friday. Right now chances for showers and storms are at 40% but could increase as the event nears.

Next weekend, the region could see some drier air back in the forecast.