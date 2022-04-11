PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The new week will feature relatively dry weather to start, before storm chances rise before Friday.

Slight rain chances remain in the forecast Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday, a stationary boundary will lift north. Tuesday and Wednesday, moisture streaming in from the Gulf may result in a couple pop-up showers or storms.

In addition to the minor rain chances, temperatures will begin to rise into the upper 70s and 80s most afternoons this week.

Early Thursday morning, our next cold front will work through the Southeast US. This will give the Panhandle its next shot at stormy weather.

The timing and severity of storms are subject to change, so pay attention to the forecast this upcoming week.

Slight shower and storm chances linger into Friday and the next weekend.