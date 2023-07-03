PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Our typical summertime pattern returns to the forecast this week, in which case you can expect pop-up showers and storms in a scattered nature almost every day. Monday and Tuesday will be the exception.

We’re going to be dealing with more hot and humid weather today with temperatures topping out in the low-mid 90s. Isolated pop-up showers and storms are possible for our inland locations (30%) thanks to southwesterly winds pushing the sea breeze away from the coast. The coast will be mostly dry today, but there will be a chance for a couple showers to develop along the coastline Tuesday morning through the afternoon. 4th of July will overall be mostly dry for the coast with hit or miss pop-ups developing inland. Scattered rain chances return with our typical summertime pattern Wednesday through the end of the week.

This means the morning should feature some pop-ups for the coastal areas that fade moving inland. Then, pop-up storms are likely to occur in the afternoon with the sea breeze usually away from the coast. This results in a splash-and-dash type of action. Storms can always produce heavy rain/frequent lightning/gusty winds so stay weather aware and head indoors when you hear thunder.