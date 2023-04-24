PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Temperatures for your Monday will be a little cooler. Highs are expected to be to in mid to high 70s. Tuesday will be warmer with highs expected to be in low 80s. Tuesday night, a shortwave trough that is currently trying to leave the Rockies will make its way into our area. The low pressure system will eventually makes it way into our area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Showers begin Wednesday morning and the chance for rain continues through Friday.

Dry conditions finally come back Saturday with another chance of showers going into next Sunday.