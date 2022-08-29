PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Northeasterly wind flow Monday will result in lower rain chances. The sea breeze will likely be pinned to the coast and eastern counties of the Florida Panhandle.

This is expected to be similar to Tuesday’s conditions, with a 50% chance of showers and storms coming back for Wednesday.

On Wednesday, another cold front will stall across the region, boosting chances for rain again, with areas expected to see 50-70% chances for showers and storms.

Surface low pressure could also form just south of the Panhandle, leaving widespread rain chances for the end of the week, too.

Tropical weather could also make potential impacts on the forecast this week. Invest 91L in the central Atlantic Basin continues to shape into a more organized storm, creating potential for tropical depression formation sometime later this week.

Thankfully, the storm is expected to remain in the Atlantic through the next 5 days. By Saturday and Sunday, the wave will have potential to move into the Gulf of Mexico or curve east of the Florida Peninsula.

This generalized track will have a series of changes throughout the next 5-7 days, and at the moment any prediction as to land interaction with the US has little to no confidence.