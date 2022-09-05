PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An upper-level low will sink westward for a couple of days, bringing the Panhandle a bit more sunshine vs. rainfall.

For the Labor Day holiday, a ridge will also begin to build over the east coast, boosting temperatures towards 90 degrees or more for coastal and inland areas.

There will be a chance for morning rainfall along the coast, but coverage is expected to be isolated at best. Shifting into the afternoon, chances for showers and storms push inland, but chances of getting wet still trend on the drier side at 40%.

Heat will build a bit Tuesday. The heat index will reach the low 100s.

Wednesday a cold front will move towards the Southeast boosting rain chances but keeping temperatures hot and muggy before it pushes east towards the Atlantic.

The wet weather will return Thursday with a wetter trend continuing through the late week as well.

TOPICAL UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle will remain in the Atlantic. No tropical updates at this time.