PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! If you’re participating in a Thanksgiving Day run, you’ll probably want to layer up as temperatures sit in the 30s and 40s for the next few hours. High temperatures today will top out near 60 degrees. We’ll start the day with sunshine but lose it as cloud cover increases thanks to moisture creeping in from the south. A few isolated showers are possible later in the day, but overall, it will be mostly dry.

Friday and Saturday’s forecast features a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures trending into the mid-upper 60s. Moisture will increase Sunday with isolated showers expected in the Panhandle thanks to another frontal system approaching from the northwest.

Temperatures will fall again Monday through Wednesday next week. Highs will hover around 60 degrees while morning lows dip to the low 40s and 30s inland. Some inland areas may experience frost by Wednesday morning.