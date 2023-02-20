Panama City Fla (WMBB-TV) – An excellent start to the week of weather with dry conditions set to continue. Warmth will build by the end of the week temps for inland areas will be in the 80s and for coastal areas in the mid to upper 70s. While it is unlikely that we will break any coastal high temps we will be very close to the record for several days for the inland areas. The other things to consider will be the dry and breezy conditions during the day, and the possibility of patchy dense fog in the overnights. The dry windy conditions can create fire issues thankfully the overnights will offer relief with high dew points the relative humidity will be very high every night. Rain chances will be below 20 percent all week with just a stray case of a Seabreeze shower or storm daily. A cold front will approach the area Friday but will stall before reaching us. This will leave the weekend with more of the same warm and dry. The next rain chances might be next week at the earliest.

