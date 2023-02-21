Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Warm and dry continue to be the main weather impacts. With the dry conditions and the warmth expect over the next few days fire issues are concerning. Wednesday is the peak of that concern. Winds should pick up early on Wednesday and with temps getting into the 70s and 80s the relative humidity will drop during the day. Winds will be 15 to 25 mph on Wednesday with a gust higher than 30 possible. If you can do so please avoid burning outdoor debris for Wednesday. Thursday the wind should come down a touch and Friday through the weekend look good for outdoor burning. If you are looking for the next chance of rain you have to wait for a cold front next Tuesday. This could bring some showers and storms to the area. Models have been trending to a weaker and dry solution for next week. We will keep an eye on it but not much of a concern at the moment. Temps will moderate a bit next week and should come down off of record warmth.

