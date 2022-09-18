Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat will be building this week as a ridge grabs the area. This will keep the wind out of the northeast. This is important as it will keep the dew points low. As the heat build, we will not be seeing high humidity that will make the feels like temps fairly close to the actual temps. A dry heat if you will, it will however still be very warm with temps approaching the upper 90s in some locations by the end of the week. The good news here is that Fiona will curve away from the mainland US and continues to not be a threat to our area. The rest of the tropics are calm with nothing to worry about in the near term.

