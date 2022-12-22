Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The Arctic front will roll through by Friday morning hours. Temps will fall from the mid-50s to around 30 and stay there throughout the day Friday. With the wind out of the northwest at 15 to 30 mph, we will at times have wind chill values in the single digits. Make sure you are ready for the cold if you are leaving the house don’t do so without a winter kit in the car. Remember the P’s (People, Plants, Pipes, Pets, and Practice fire safety) stay say in the cold. We will turn the temps around by Monday of next week that’s when the warming trend will start. By next Thursday we will be back to normal on the temps and might even see 70 again before the new year rolls in.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video