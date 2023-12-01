Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers will fill in tonight as the next low work to our west on the front. This will bring us heavy rain potentially by the early morning hours. Rain totals by the end of this event will be in the 2-4″ range but some places could see much more. Flash flooding will be possible when storms and heavy showers move over the same areas. A storm is possible through Saturday with a low chance of severe weather. The main concern will be gusty winds but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Overall the severe threat is low.

Rounds of showers and rain through Saturday should transition to showers Saturday night and Sunday. The front will not move out until Monday night so Monday should be cloudy but mostly dry. Cooler air comes back next week we could even see frost for some Wednesday nights if things line up right.