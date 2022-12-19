Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. This will be with us through the day on Tuesday. Wet weather will be with us all day a rumble of Thunder is possible as some mid-level instability is possible. We will clear out most of the moisture by Wednesday but clouds will stick around. Showers will return on Thursday ahead of the arctic front. The front looks like it will time out across the region early Friday morning. This means that high temperatures will likely be set before 6 am central time in the 40s and 50s. Still, by the afternoon hours Friday, the temps will be in the low 30s and upper 20s across the Panhandle with a hard freeze on the way for Friday night, and likely will be another hard freeze Saturday night possibly more depending on how the pattern changes past Christmas day. A hard freeze is temps reaching or dropping below 23 degrees with this in the forecast please remember the 4 p’s People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. The last thing anyone wants on Christmas morning is a broken pipe flooding the house.

If you are concerned about pipes freezing here are some tips for you.

Insulate pipes located in the attic and crawl space using pipe insulation, even if the climate where you live does not often have hard freeze conditions. You can also wrap pipes in heat tape or heat cables with thermostat control. The best pipe insulation for your situation will depend on your home. Always install according to the manufacturer’s directions.

Seal or caulk any cracks that might let in cold air, especially places where pipes run from inside to outside the home, such as dryer vents or water pipes.

Preventing frozen pipes should be done outdoors as well. As you winterize your home, disconnect your garden hoses. For any outdoor faucets with cut-off valves, be sure they are closed and the faucets are drained. You can also protect them by using faucet covers throughout the winter months.

start a small drip of both hot water and cold water in the kitchen, bath, laundry areas, and any other faucets in the home. A small water drip is all that is needed to keep water moving through the system and prevent frozen pipes.

Be sure to alert a trusted neighbor if you’ll be away more than a few days, and ask them to check periodically to make sure that the measures you have taken in preventing frozen pipes worked and that nothing has ruptured.

We should see the temperatures moderate as we move closer to the New Year.