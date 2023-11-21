PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’re starting the day with a cloudy sky and temperatures mainly in the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds are coming in from the south/southeast at 10-20 mph. They may gust to 30 mph at times today as a cold front moves through the Panhandle. So far the front has been very slow moving near Mobile, AL and Pensacola, FL, where most of the rainfall has been centered.

Rain will shift east as the day goes on. We may see a lull in the active weather through the mid-morning hours and an increase by late morning through the afternoon. The questions with this forecast have been the timing of the front as it progresses through northwest Florida as well as the driving forces for lift and instability which would impact the severe weather threat. For now, it’s best to prepare for the “worst case scenario” of the forecast but hope for the best.

The “worst case scenario” includes isolated severe storms with strong damaging winds and brief tornadoes as the main threats. To remain ‘weather aware’ through the day, make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings if there are any issued.

The cold front and its stormy weather will likely clear the Forgotten Coast during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. Wednesday and most of Thursday should be dry, minus a couple isolated showers. By Thursday afternoon and evening, an area of low pressure will develop across the western Gulf of Mexico. It will attempt to churn up moisture from south to north, increasing cloud cover and potentially producing a few showers. There is no need to cancel any outdoor plans on Thanksgiving Day, but I would have a “plan b” for somewhere to take shelter in case a rain shower occurs, that way the turkey isn’t also wet!

Friday through the weekend features a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The frontal system will work cooler air into the Panhandle as it arrives today. High temperatures will remain in the mid-70s today and fall to the mid-60s on Wednesday. Highs for the remainder of the week will likely stay in the mid-60s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.