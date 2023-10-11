Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain is here and at times will be heavy into the overnight hours. We are still on track for 1-3″ across the area with a few local spots to pick up more. It will also be windy tonight wind ENE 20-30 mph. We will watch the Forgotten Coast tonight to see if a warm front can lift inland for the chance of severe weather. I continue to believe that the storms will stay offshore. Outside of Franklin and Gulf Counties tonight the severe threat is minimal to none. Once this low moves to our east the clouds will stick around through Thursday and we should still have the wedge of cooler air in place. This means temps will only reach the low to mid-70s for Thursday. With a northeast wind of 15 to 25 mph Thursday It will be a cloudy and cool breezy day. Rain chances will be around 60% but don’t expect to see more than just a few showers for the day. Friday a iso shower is possible and has the highest “bust” potential for the forecast as clouds will be the main factor in the forecast. If clouds clear out fast enough we could see temps climb to the upper 80s. If the clouds stick around temps will only get to the low 80s. Friday will be a more humid and warmer feeling day. Saturday a dry cold front sweeps through the wind will pick up out of the northwest by the evening bringing the cooler air back to us by the overnight. Saturday will be warmer with highs reaching the mid-80s before the cold front swings through can’t rule out a shower but should be a dry day. Sunday and next week will be much cooler than the average temps highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s for most of the week. Rain is not expected to return until the end of the week possibly.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video