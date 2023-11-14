Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A Gulf low is off to our south and west where it will stay through the day Thursday. This low will continue to spin up rounds of showers and rain that will occasionally be heavy. Windy conditions tonight and Wednesday with an east-north-east wind from 15 to 25 mph gusts could be over 40 mph. All of our coastal areas have a wind advisory. Rain totals when this all wraps up will be 1-3″ of rain, some areas could pick up much more just depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.

Tuesday night rain will be off and on at times it could be heavy. Rainfall totals of up to an inch are possible. Temps will hold in the 50s overnight. Wednesday rounds of rain will continue it will be windy with ENE 15-25 and gusts possibly over 40. Wednesday night rounds of showers continue the low should start to fade Wednesday night and Thursday. Showers that could bring heavy rain at this time will continue through Thursday morning. Clouds stick around through Friday with a cold front on the way by Friday night. This front could bring a stray shower but should be mostly dry. Saturday and Sunday will be dry days on the cool side with temps near 70 for a high and lows in the 40s.

Monday and Tuesday next week the active pattern holds as we will see the next storm system roll through at the beginning of the week. The details of this system are still too unknown to say what the concerns will be here but we will fine-tune this as we get closer to the end of the week.