Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances are trending right for us as we all need rain. This weekend will likely be just a tease for most of the area with more clouds than rain making it to the surface. There will be some showers it just does not add up to much. Next week’s rain chance looks much better with the possibility of a heavy rain setup for our area. This is all good news on the drought front but not so great for those needing nice weather.

Tonight temps fall into the upper 50s and low 60s for the area. Patchy dense fog could again be an issue in the early morning hours. Friday partly cloudy skies will increase to mostly cloudy into the evening. Rain chances will be around in the afternoon with the best shot of rain across the northern and western half of the panhandle. This will be the case most of the weekend with the highest totals for rain coming to the west of Bay and Calhoun counties in our area. Gulf and Franklin likely just see some gloomy weather this weekend with very little rain. A small shower chance around Friday night into Saturday. The front moves through the area on Saturday which will cause the temps to fall in the afternoon. Saturday might only top in the upper 60s along I-10 and farther north. The coast could get up to near 80 on Saturday mid-day before falling back to the low 60s by the evening. Shower chances Saturday again concentrated on the western side of the panhandle. Sunday will be a cool and breezy day with a spotty shower or two for the day that will be possible anywhere across the area. Monday will be more of the same but with lower rain chances.

Things trending in the right direction next week. Tuesday could be more overrunning moisture into the area with cool conditions. An upper trough and low will be just off to our west this is usually a great setup for us to get rain. It’s also the setup that brings very heavy rain to the area sometimes as well. Rain chances are going up Tuesday through Thursday of next week and we could be talking about a few inches of rain. Still a long way to go to get there so stay tuned as we get this forecast focused in.