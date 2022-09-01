Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Surface high pressure will continue to settle in the Northeast, which will provide a dominant easterly to southeasterly flow across the region during the afternoon on Friday. At the surface, there will likely be some surface trough across the region tomorrow, which may be an initial focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity. This will especially be true in the morning hours; however, with the aforementioned easterly to southeasterly flow developing, a secondary wave of storms looks possible based on current CAM guidance, which has Atlantic Seabreeze storms pushing into the area late Friday night. Current thoughts are that the proximity of the surface high is too far from the region to lead to strong enough easterly flow across the area; however, storms may push east off of outflow boundaries that may develop from any deep convection. This has happened several times throughout the summer in weak flow environments. Overall, the impacts will likely be the continued potential for localized flash flooding with widespread PWATs forecast to remain around 2 inches and strong gusty winds with stronger thunderstorms. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach 90 areawide, with much of the region remaining in the upper 80s. Lows tonight will generally fall into the low 70s as is typical this time of the year.

