Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Monday started in the 60s but quickly felt like summer by the afternoon with temps in the low 90s for most of Monday afternoon. The humidity will continue to climb overnight as dew points continue to rise. Tuesday temps will only climb into the mid-80s at most with clouds and rain keeping the temps down. We will do this again on Wednesday, then dry air will slowly slide in on Thursday, and we should be mostly dry by Friday.

Tonight clouds build and it will feel warmer as dew points climb. We should start the day in the low 70s for our Tuesday in most locations. Scattered showers and storms could already be in the area by the morning hours if storms develop late offshore then move inland in the morning hours. If the rain is not around in the morning expect to see widespread showers and storms pop up in the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms will stick around Tuesday night. We should not see washout weather Tuesday but it could be a wet day. Scattered showers and storms will remain across the area Wednesday again, not a washout but could be another wet day. Dry air will start to dig into the moisture from north to south across the area and this will slowly push the moisture out of the area. Friday a stray shower or storm near the coast but dry air should be in control by then.

A big upper-level trough is going to continue to stick around the East Coast this week and weekend. We could see it hanging around much of next week as well. Plenty going on in the tropics but as long as there is a trough on the eastern seaboard it will continue to be hard for tropical systems to work into the US. As of right now, there are no threats to the panhandle from the tropics.