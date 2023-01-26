Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The active pattern returns after a few calm days. Thursday was much nicer than our Wednesday weather-wise. Rain chances will be near zero through our Saturday, A nice break from the action. Sunday the rain returns with heavy rainfall possible. At the moment severe weather is not in the forecast even though a storm or two will be possible on Sunday. Monday we clear things out but actually warm up through the week. Temps will be in the low to mid-70s for much of next week. Rain will again return on Thursday and Friday where a cold front could bring us cooler conditions again for next weekend.

