Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – That headline instills confidence, that’s the idea. A cold front is on the way for Saturday morning but the lift will be lacking. That means the front will likely be moisture starved and not have a ton of precip with it. Rain chances will be around from Saturday to Tuesday thanks to the front washing out over the top of us Saturday. We don’t clear the boundary until Tuesday when the next front moves through. With all the rain chances you likely think that rain will be around more than not but unfortunately, none of the chances come with that great of coverage.

Thursday night dense fog could develop again in the early morning hours for Friday. After the fog mixes out we will have a breezy but beautiful day. Rain chances don’t arrive until late Friday night into Saturday morning. Coverage of showers and storms through Saturday will remain under 40% across the area. Scattered showers with possible a storm will move in Saturday morning and transition to just a story shower or storm in the afternoon. Sunday and Monday will more or less look like our summer pattern with warm and humid conditions expect on both days and a chance of pop-up showers and storms on both days. Tuesday another cold front work though and this will clear out the moisture and cool us down. The colder air will not be as cold as the last shot of colder air and frost or freeze are not in the forecast as temps might only get into the upper 40s for one night. Temps will quickly warm toward the end of next week and a similar pattern to the end of this week looks likely to repeat next week.