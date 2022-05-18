Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat stays with us for the rest of this week but tropical moisture will bring us better rain chances for the weekend. We are not talking about a tropical system but rather a tropical air mass that along with some upper-level support we will increase our rain coverage for the are up to 70% on both Saturday and Sunday. The front will continue to linger across the southeast on Monday, allowing for the enhanced chance of showers and thunderstorms. The region will return to a more normal summertime pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the widespread convection over the weekend into next week, highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

