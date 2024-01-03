PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Hope you had the umbrellas out today and make sure you have them handy because more rain is expected over the next week.

Today area of low pressure out to south continues to move towards the east. Showers moved in the Panhandle this morning. Right now still seeing some moderate to light showers. By 8 PM CDT most of the rain will have moved on out. Clouds be around going into tonight, but will start to fade into Thursday morning. Lows tonight cool once again. Mid 30s Inland and upper 30s for the coastline.

Thursday sunny skies are expected but thanks to a high pressure out of the north should keep things cool. Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 50s with some clouds building late Thursday night.

Friday will start off dry, but another low pressure system looks to move into the area Friday afternoon. Showers & storms are likely. A marginal risk has been issued for Friday into Saturday. Main concerns at this time are wind and heavy rain but cannot rule out a brief tornado or two.

Saturday evening to Sunday Night will be dry once again with temperatures expected to be warmer. Highs will be in the 60s areawide.

Going into next week all eyes are on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Set up for Severe Weather still looks likely at this time. Strong shear and strong convection are expected to be around. Which SPC has already give this time a 15 percent chance of severe weather. All severe parameter’s are possible. Tornados, hail, wind, and flooding are all a concern. With the rain from the previous two systems really keeping an eye on any river flooding across the Panhandle.