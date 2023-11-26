PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Showers dominated the forecast today, but moving out quickly with a cool week ahead.

Tonight that area of low pressure continues to push towards the east coast of Florida, with showers lingering into the evening hours, but clearing later. Rainfall totals today at the studio reach 1.5 inches of rain. Some much needed rain here and across the Panhandle. Once that area of low pressure moves out, a big area of high pressure settles in the Mid-West bringing cool northwest air into the Panhandle. Lows tonight expected to be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow the cold air holds with highs only in the the upper 50s to low 60s. No rain in the forecast until later in the week, but dewpoints will be lower and winds will be breezy coming out of the North at around 10 to 15 mph.

The rest of the week that area of high pressure remains in control. This will continue to bring cool conditions across the Panhandle. Some frost and freezing conditions look possible Tuesday and Wednesday night. Things finally start to warm up into next weekend. Our next chance of showers is Friday evening with another front moving into Northwest Florida.