PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re starting the day with some sunshine across the Panhandle, but cloud cover will build in as the day goes on, ahead of showers and storms to come later in the day. An area of low pressure will be moving east, bringing a cold front with it this afternoon. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and storms are likely to last from Friday late afternoon/evening through Saturday afternoon. Rainfall is expected to clear out by Saturday evening, leaving mostly dry weather in store to ring in the new year!

Rainfall totals are expected to be highest west of Walton County. Areas east will mainly see up to 2 inches of rain.

There is a small risk of severe weather Friday night into Saturday morning. A couple severe storms are possible in which damaging winds and flash flooding remains the biggest threat. However, we can’t completely rule out an isolated tornado. Please stay weather aware with the StormTrack 13 app.

Temperature-wise, we’ll stay pretty mild over the next week with highs in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. Morning lows will hang out in the 50s and 60s.

Bigger changes will come next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with a stronger cold front entering the southeast. That could result in potentially severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as a bigger drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday. We’re still fine-tuning this part of the forecast, so stay with us on News 13 for more details!