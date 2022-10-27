Panama City Fla (WMBB-TV) – Severe drought is now in place across much of the Panhandle. This means we need about 4 to 6″ of rain in most areas to catch up. We do have rain in the forecast for Saturday lat in the day and Sunday but rain totals across the area will be in the .25 to 1.5″ range. I think most of the area will be on the lower side of the totals vs the high side of the totals. We should clear out any moisture by Monday morning and by the evening hours conditions look to be very nice for any outdoor Halloween activities.

