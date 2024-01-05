Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Heavy rain at times tonight as a low moves through the area. 1-3″ of rain is expected with the chance of an isolated severe storm. The main concern tonight is pockets of heavy rain and some strong wind gusts that could mix to the surface. The best chance of a strong to severe storm will be near the coast around midnight to around 4 AM CT as we would through the early morning hours Saturday we will clear the moisture out. We should even see some sun in the afternoon hours. Temps will rise into the early morning to the low 60s then fall through our Saturday into the mid to lower 50s by the afternoon and evening.

Sunday should be dry, cool, and breezy as we wait for the next storm system late Monday. Monday will not be a warm day as cool air will be locked in for most of the day. In the evening hours, the warm front will lift through and should allow for us to rise into the 60s by nightfall. Rain and storms could be on the warm front but severe storms will likely not. Monday night as the warmer air lifts in that’s when the severe threat will start. A strong cold front will work through mid-day Tuesday and with it will likely be a squall line of storms. Any storms in front of the cold front will be capable of being severe and the squall line on the cold front will be capable of producing strong storms as well. Wind is the main concern but widespread severe storms are possible as well as flooding and tornadoes. Please keep up with the latest as we move through the weekend.

We will be cooler and dry for a few days before the next system arrives sometime around next Friday.