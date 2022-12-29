Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers will hold off until the afternoon hours on Friday. By the time we head into the evening we should see the rain widespread across the area. We are not expecting severe weather Friday. Steady rain will be around Friday night at times the rain could be heavy. Saturday the consistent rain should be wrapping up during the morning hours just scattered shower activity is expected in the afternoon. There is some question as to how much we can destabilize the atmosphere on Saturday its possible but not likely at this moment for some storms to pop up Saturday afternoon. As we move through the evening hours we will see the rain depart and we could even see clear skies by the midnight hour on Saturday. Temp for the most part will remain warm through the weekend. Next week we set it up and do it again with more rain and storms on the way Tuesday through Thursday before a cooler and likely dry pattern returns. Severe storms next week are not out of the question but as of now, heavy rain remains the biggest threat. Check back on the forecast this weekend and next week for details.

