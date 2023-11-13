Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain has returned to the area. Showers have started working through the area. On Tuesday mid-morning everyone is dealing with light rain. Temps will be cold highs tomorrow in the upper 50s to low 60s wind out of the northeast at 10-20 mph. Rain picks up in the afternoon and windy conditions are possible for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain at times heavy, breezy conditions winds 15-25 mph gusts higher possible esp near the coast. A storm or two is possible near the coast severe weather threat is low to none near the coast and higher offshore. Rain totals Could be over 2-3” Wednesday night and Thursday the low will start to weaken but clouds and showers will remain occasional heavier showers are possible. Temps should warm slightly into the low 70s. Rain totals across the area of 3-4” are likely isolated amounts of 8” is possible. Flash flooding Wednesday is the biggest concern from this otherwise we are looking at some great drought relief. The weather will be far from nice but it’s needed!