Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Heavy rain at times tonight as the first wave of moisture moves through. There are still some questions about what’s in store for Saturday mainly how much pop-up action we will see through the morning hours into the early afternoon. Regardless moisture will be exiting the area by the middle of the afternoon Saturday and it’s even possible that we will have clear skies by the time we roll in the new year. Fog could become an issue Saturday night and Sunday morning. Sunday and Monday look to be mostly dry with the warm weather holding on. Tuesday will bring the chance of more rain with the possibility of storms. Severe storms are possible as areas to our north and west are at risk for severe storms Monday and Tuesday. As of right now, the details on this are still too fuzzy for us to see how things will evolve clearly. Heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday is likely regardless of whether we have stronger storms. Thursday the colder air will start to filter in and we should filter out whatever moisture remains. Friday of next week will be back to below avg on the temps with highs likely only reaching the upper 50s.

