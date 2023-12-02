PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Hope you are staying dry with showers continuing this evening.

A stall boundary today brought some heavy showers across Northwest Florida. Rainfall totals today anywhere between 1 inch all the way up to 5 to 6 inches with a little more rain on the way. When its all said and done some areas could see close to 10 inches. The good news though no severe weather. Some strong storms earlier brought heavy down pours and gusty winds. With the heavy showers this has caused some flooding concerns across the area. With that being said an Areal Flood Watch has been issued for about 90 percent of our viewing area. Remember turn around and do not drowned with the roadways that are flooded.

Tonight into tomorrow morning more scattered showers and storms are expected. Rain coverage around 90 percent. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow showers start to tamper out into the afternoon. That cold front finally moves and dry air from the northwest will start to settle in. Highs tomorrow still in the 70s and take your umbrella with you to church or out to eat Sunday afternoon.

The rest of the way cool dry air settles in bring temperatures back down in the upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Lows also drop back down into the 30s possible those two days. Next chance of rain looks to come in next weekend.