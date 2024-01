Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances are high again for our Wednesday but dry air will start to chip away at the moisture. Thursday rain chances will be confined mostly to coastal areas. This Friday to Sunday a stray shower or storm is possible but the dry air should be mostly in control for the end of the week. Temps in the 80s for highs and lows in the 60s over the next week. Warmer weather will return but hopefully not staying for long. For now, just enjoying that we’re not at 100 anymore.

