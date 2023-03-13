PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Scattered showers are still impacting the Panhandle early this morning as moisture lingers on the back side of a cold front. The front has brought winds out of the north at 10-20 mph and cooler air with temperatures falling into the 50s. Rain will clear by late morning giving way to dry but cloudy and cool conditions through the afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 60s and low 70s today.

If we don’t see much sun on Monday, we’ll see lots of it Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to high pressure building across the region. Morning lows will drop to the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Though, inland lows will likely be in the mid-upper 30s Wednesday morning. This could result in patchy frost. High temperatures both days will be in the low-mid 60s. Thursday will be similar with just a bit more cloud cover and slightly higher temperatures.

By Friday, scattered showers and storms will be likely once again with another area of low pressure swinging a cold front into northwest Florida. This front will bring cooler air around for the weekend again.