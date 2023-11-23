Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A few showers around the area tonight thanks to a weak system in the Gulf. Dry air is in place so much of the precip evaporates on the way to the ground. This is called virga when the rain is overhead but much of it dries up on the way down. Friday we will clear out whatever showers are around in the morning hours. The day overall should be nice with temps returning to the mid-60s. We should have another nice day on Saturday as well. A cold front will move into the area Sunday evening, ahead of the front we should warm into the mid to upper 60s. Rain could arrive Sunday as soon as the middle of the day. Once the rain moves in the temps should drop on Sunday. Monday the colder air will continue to filter in. Rain will clear the area by Monday morning. Monday night could feature some frost for the inland areas if the wind can settle. The better chance of a frost or freeze next week will come Tuesday night and Wednesday night. We should start to moderate some by Thursday of next week and we will likely see the next storm system by the end of the week. Plenty of time to see how things trend.

