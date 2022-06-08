PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) High pressure building over the Gulf of Mexico the next couple days will give way to higher temperatures and lower rain chances. Highs will hover in the upper 80s along the coast and climb to the mid-90s farther inland. Adding in the humidity to the forecast, it will feel more like the mid-upper 90s.

Winds out of the southwest will produce on-shore flow for some area beaches which will likely increase the rip current risk. Be extra cautious entering the Gulf for swimming and pay attention to the beach flag warning system.

Relief from the heat will come Friday into the weekend as a cold front approaches northwest Florida. The front will give way to better chances for scattered rainfall, thus dropping temperatures back to the mid-upper 80s.