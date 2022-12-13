PANAMA CITY, Fl.a (WMBB-TV) – We’re starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky across the Panhandle, and we’re likely to see more clouds than sun today. Temperatures, however, will still likely reach the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east up to 20 mph. Rain chances remain slim at 20%, but higher chances are in the forecast heading into Wednesday with a stronger front approaching northwest Florida.

A warm front will stretch across the region Wednesday, working in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The best chance for rain, though, comes with the front pushing in Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the entire Florida Panhandle in a SLIGHT (15%) RISK for isolated severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A line of storms is likely to develop in association with the cold front, and severe storms could develop within the line. At this time, the main concern is strong, damaging wind gusts of 58+ mph. However, a few tornadoes will also be possible due to changing wind direction and other atmospheric ingredients.

Rainfall totals will likely be less than 2 inches. Flooding is not anticipated, and the possibility of hail is very low, too.

By noon Thursday, most of the storms will have cleared the Panhandle. Behind the front, colder air will be surging southward, too. High temperatures will likely only be in the 50s Friday through Sunday. Morning lows along the coast, at the same time, will be in the 40s while inland locations see temperatures dip to the mid-30s. Patchy frost will be possible Saturday and Sunday inland.