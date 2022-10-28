PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Moisture is increasing ahead of our next frontal system. Friday will feature more clouds than sun and only a stray shower or storm popping up mainly in the afternoon through evening hours. Right now, the best chance of rain will come with a cut-off low that should progress into the area Saturday night leaving wet weather in our forecast through Sunday. Storms will be possible.

For now, the threat of severe weather is not likely as we might not have enough of the right conditions to make it possible. With a northeast wind ahead of the rain, the air should be fairly stable as the rain moves in and should stay that way through Sunday morning when the rain is the most likely. On Sunday, the front stalls out, which should keep showers around for the day but mostly hit-and-miss. Washout weather is not expected.

Monday (Halloween), the showers will clear the area and should be nice and seasonable for “trick-or-treating.”