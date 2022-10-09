PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure will keep dry conditions around a little longer, but changes to the weather pattern are set to come this week.

High temperatures are expected in the lower 80s Monday afternoon, after a cooler start to the morning with early morning lows in the 50s.

Tuesday temperatures boost 5-8 degrees in the afternoon, with most areas flirting with the upper 80s.

A cold front pushing east Wednesday and Thursday will bring chances for rain.

The majority of the rainfall is expected to move through Wednesday afternoon/evening and Thursday morning, clearing for Thursday afternoon.

Shower and storm chances are at 40-60% for Wednesday/Thursday.

The cold front that brings the rain, will also bring cooler weather. Below-average temperatures trend for next weekend, highs will trend through the upper 70s and lower 80s, Fri/Sat/Sun.

Inland areas can anticipate a chilly wake-up Saturday, with lows in the 40s possible.