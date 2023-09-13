PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The cold front we’ve been tracking into the Southeast the last couple days will slowly progress west to east through the Panhandle today and should be the best shot at rain with about 40-60% coverage at times during the afternoon hours. Thursday, the front will have moved through, but the dry air will battle southwest flow atop up. This type of lift will give us a chance at isolated pop-up showers or storms through Saturday. A weak boundary could bring slightly better rain chances on Sunday before waiting on the next front by the middle of next week. Slightly drier air will work in this weekend into early next week. It won’t be that drastic of a change, but it will feel better than the high humidity we’ve been experiencing lately.