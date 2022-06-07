Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Look for another typical summer day with a field of clouds overhead. Precip chances are a touch higher across the service area as we`ll have slightly better forcing due to some weak shortwaves passing just to our north. Highs for Wednesday will be in the low to mid-90s. A shortwave will be traveling around the base of a trough to our north Wednesday into Thursday. Relatively higher rain chances will be present Thursday afternoon across the northern half of the area due to better forcing of ascent associated with this shortwave. Heavy rainfall isn`t expected, although with PWATs being around 2 inches, any slow-moving storms may cause flash flooding issues. Expect daytime highs generally in the mid-90s away from the Coast with overnight lows in the low to mid-70s.

