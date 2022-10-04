Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry conditions sticking around, we do have a cold front on the way for the end of the work week but it will not bring moisture with it. The high pressure that will be in control is not set to move away until the earliest end of next week. That’s when rain could come back into the forecast. The tropics now have tropical depressions twelve that will be a fish storm meaning it will stay in the Atlantic. The other wave now in the Caribbean is worth watching but the most likely outcome with this is development this weekend then the storm moving into central America as our ridge keeps it suppressed to the south. The threat to the US at this time is very low if any at all.

