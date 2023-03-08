Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold front is heading in our direction for Friday and another is on the way for Sunday to Monday. Tonight should be dry and nice with temps falling into the 50s and 60s. Thursday will see the dew points on the rise, a stray shower is possible but better rain chances come with the cold front on Friday. This likely will not bring a ton of rain to the area but some will see much-needed rain. Saturday we clear out and dry out with lower dew points it should be a beautiful day. Sunday the warm and humid returns ahead of the next front. That front arrives Sunday night with showers and possibly a storm or two. Rain chances look better than what we have for Friday but not by much. Still, some much-needed rain is possible there as well. Monday the cooler air will move in and the colder pattern will take hold. While a colder pattern is likely we are now in the time of year when “cold” is not that bad… We should still see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. There are more than a few times where temps could allow for frost or even a light freeze. The first time that could happen is next Tuesday night patchy frost might be possible then. The next chance likely comes after another cold front toward the end of next week. We will keep you updated on that as we move closer to it.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video