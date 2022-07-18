Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and storm activity remain just above the average to start the week thanks to strong onshore flow. The best chances of rain for the coast will come in the morning and inland in the afternoon with the heating of the day and the Seabreeze. The higher rain chances will fade Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds into the area. The weekend should feature highs in the low to mid-90s add in the dew points and we will be right on the edge of the heat advisory criteria. We should stay in that warm and relatively dry pattern for a while.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video