PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Southerly flow and moisture stay intact for the long term as the region starts to celebrate the Independence Day weekend.

Overnight Friday, conditions will remain predominantly dry, but isolated chances for a shower or storm persist. Temperatures fall to seasonal levels, ranging through the 70s.

Throughout the rest of the weekend, not much will change in the upper atmosphere, keeping moisture the main point of the forecast.

Saturday and Sunday will hold 50-60% chances for scattered showers and storms on and off each day.

Morning precipitation will mostly be felt along the coast, while more widespread showers and storms stretch inland for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures are expected to be seasonal through the weekend as well.

The July 4th holiday forecast will be no different, be prepared for the off chance of a few pop-up showers or storms throughout the day if you going to be outdoors.

Slight chances for flash flooding will exist in storms that develop. Otherwise, impacts will be limited to gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning.